Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying warm and muggy with an isolated storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The hot and mostly dry pattern we’ve had the past few days continue for much of the extended forecast!

We started Independence Day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s. Dew points weren’t far behind, however, so the mugginess continues as well. Air quality is “Moderate”, likely due to any leftover smoke/haze from fireworks Friday night.

More fluffy cumulus clouds developed this afternoon, as temperatures warmed into the mid to upper-80s. Winds have been light – 5 to 10 mph – with heat indices fairly close to the actual air temperature! Basically, the humidity could be worse.

Firework Forecast - Omaha (WOWT)

So far, so good with the dry weather. A very stray shower or storm is possible through early evening, fizzling by sunset. Most should be dry, warm, and muggy for fireworks Saturday night!

Sunday and Monday look fairly similar to Saturday, with highs near 90°, partly cloudy skies, and a chance for a few PM pop-up showers or storms.

The best chance for measurable rain in our extended forecast is currently set for next Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect many days in the 90s with increasing humidity. Definitely a very July-like forecast!

Omaha, Nebraska- WOWT (WOWT)

