Exeter man seriously injured after firework explodes in hands at Branched Oak

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An Exeter man suffered serious injuries to his hands Friday at the Branched Oak State Recreation area after a firework exploded in his hands, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission reported Saturday.

The incident is being investigated.

Officials said at about 10:20 p.m. Friday the man, age 34, attempted to discharge a “mortar-style firework” while holding it near his chest. He sustained injuries to his chest, arms and hands.

The man, who was not identified, was taken by rescue squad to Bryan West Medical Center emergency department. He is in serious but stable condition.

