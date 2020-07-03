Water main bursts through central Omaha neighborhood road

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Water gushed at least 40 feet high from a water main break at 78th and Western Avenue Friday afternoon.

Neighbors tell 6 News it started as a small bubble up around noon. Within half an hour, it had grown substantially.

Omaha Police blocked off Western for several hours as nearby streets were quickly flooded.

Jen Higgins lives in the neighborhood. She says she saw concrete suddenly burst outward as the water main exploded.

“One of the local officers did tell me that part of the street here has collapsed and that further down toward Cole Creek it’s starting to wash out a little bit so to be very very careful if they don’t get it fixed,” said Higgins.

There is a road construction project just east of the break. It is not known at this time if the two are related.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.