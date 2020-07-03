Advertisement

Three hospitalized after two overnight shootings

15-year-old boy among the injured in gunfire
Omaha Police officers investigate a shooting at 60th & Evans early Friday morning.
Omaha Police officers investigate a shooting at 60th & Evans early Friday morning.(WOWT)
By Cecelia Jenkins
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers raced to the area of N 60th and Evans Streets after they heard gunshots early Friday morning.

When officers arrived at about 1:18 a.m., investigators said they found a 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. Paramedics rushed the teen to the hospital with serious injuries but we’re told he’ll be okay. Detectives are looking to see if this incident was a targeted act or if it was random.

In an earlier incident, OPD states officers responded to N 40th & Miami Streets for a ShotSpotter activation of multiple rounds. When they arrived, they found evidence that bullets struck multiple vehicles and a residence.

Not long after that investigation, two victims arrived at the University of Nebraska Medicine Center with gunshot wounds, according to Omaha Police. The victims told officers that they were with a large group of people when they heard gunfire. Both injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

