Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning in the area with temps in the 70s. There are few storms northwest of the metro that are fading as they drift southeast. Check out their latest location on our interactive radar:

Those are likely to fade as they drift southeast likely won’t be around much past 8am. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 are likely through the 4th of July weekend with a very similar feel day to day. It appears that more and more heat is set to build in next week with highs in the mid 90s possible.

