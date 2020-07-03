Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Summer warmth and humidity for the 4th of July weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning in the area with temps in the 70s. There are few storms northwest of the metro that are fading as they drift southeast. Check out their latest location on our interactive radar:

Interactive radar

Those are likely to fade as they drift southeast likely won’t be around much past 8am. Then mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 are likely through the 4th of July weekend with a very similar feel day to day. It appears that more and more heat is set to build in next week with highs in the mid 90s possible.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Ostarly
It's another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

Weather

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

Updated: 19 hours ago
Patchy clouds will clear out this evening leaving humid conditions. More heat and humidity is on the way!

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Rusty's Morning Forecast on July 2nd

Latest News

Weather

David's Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT
|
Drier and more pleasant weather is expected for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, we'll see mainly clear skies with lows around 70.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A quiet evening for the metro after some morning storms. More heat and humidity is on the way for the rest of the week, leading into the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Gradual clearing, warm, and muggy

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Now that the morning storms have pushed well to our south and east, we will start warming up and we’ll likely see some sunshine as well.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Storms are exiting but the warmth and humidity remain

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
What's left of the rain and storms continue to move out. Warmth and humidity will remain behind all this though.

Forecast

David's Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Strong storms are possible Tuesday night after 10 PM. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, but isolated large hail and localized heavy rainfall are also possible.

Forecast

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warm, humid and breezy with storms possible late

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Mostly cloudy skies will break apart today as we have the same warmth, humidity and breeze from yesterday. Storms are possible after 10pm tonight.