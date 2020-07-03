Advertisement

OPS parents question board member’s tweets

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some Omaha Public Schools parents are sharing concerns about tweets from a school board member. The parents say some of Amanda Ryan’s tweets are inappropriate.

Kassia Ulffers, who has 4 kids enrolled in OPS, is one of the concerned parents. She says Amanda Ryan has pornographic material posted on her Twitter account in the “tweets and replies” section.

“It is not okay for our kids to be under a leadership where someone is posting pornography on twitter where kids have access to this,” she said.

Ulffers says she’s read posts on Ryan’s page that were slanderous toward different communities and groups of people.

“As a board member you are representing every type of person, and family, and you don’t see that in the posts and the tweets,” she said.

Avery Wallace is another concerned parent. She has 3 kids in the district and is now calling for Ryan to resign or be removed from the board. She says she was astonished to see, what she calls, graphic and hateful content on Ryan’s Twitter page which clearly shows her as an OPS board member. In a statement to 6 News, Wallace writes:

“This is not how someone who represents our schools, children, and the city should behave. What if a child who was interested in their elected officials views it? OPS prides itself on being fair, unbiased, non-discriminatory, and looks out for children’s best interests. None of what I’ve seen represents that.”

Amanda Ryan wouldn’t go on camera, but she did talk with 6 News over the phone. She said it’s frustrating that nobody approached her directly with their concerns, and she questions the parents’ motives in bringing it up now. She also said what she posts on her personal social media accounts do not detract from her dedication to students, teachers, and the community.

6 News also reached out to the school district about Ryan’s social media activity and its policies on the matter. In a statement, a spokesperson tells us “that is not a school district-managed or affiliated account.”

Kassia Ulffers says that shouldn’t matter.

“She is on the board for OPS. She is a reflection of who is representing our children and families. So it’s very important that what you say outside of - whether it’s an organization, board, your employment - it’s important to display that level of decency and integrity,” she said.

6 News also reached out to the school board president for a comment but did not hear back Thursday night.

Amanda Ryan says after her term is up, she doesn’t plan to run for re-election.

