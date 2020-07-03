OPD works to curb celebratory gunfire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire often has tragic results.

According to a release, celebratory gunfire is an issue in most cities, particularly over the Fourth of July holiday. The impact of this issue can be dangerous. The release state, “The reality is that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, the risk of injury or death is great.”

OPD is committed to a zero-tolerance policy involving illegal gun use. Additional officers will be patrolling areas that ShotSpotter has recorded as popular celebratory gunfire areas in the past.

All ShotSpotter activations will be responded to over the holiday weekend throughout the city. Anyone caught discharging a firearm in public will be arrested, according to the release.

As always officers will also be on patrol for crime, violence, and drunk driving.

