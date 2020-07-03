Advertisement

Nurse saves life on way to daughter’s wedding

She kept a women’s airway open and called a lifeflight helicopter
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.
Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.(Source: Hailey Krull, Facebook)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDREGE, Neb. (Gray News) – Save a life. Walk your daughter down the aisle.

Jodi Damrow was just doing what comes naturally for a veteran emergency room nurse.

She was headed to her daughter Hailey’s ceremony last weekend when Damrow came across a nasty two-car pileup about a mile from her home near the Nebraska-Kansas border

“My mom was on her way to my wedding when she witnessed a terrible accident,” Hailey Krull said in a Facebook post. “Being an ER nurse of 35+ years, she sprang into action and helped save a life.”

Damrow kept a women’s airway open while they waited for paramedics to arrive. She also called a lifeflight helicopter to the scene.

Damrow did all this dressed in her long gown for the wedding.

I have to give my mom a shoutout for all of the work she did to make this wedding everything I dreamed it would be. Not...

Posted by Hailey Krull on Monday, June 29, 2020

“People were talking about the lady wearing gloves and a pretty dress who was saving lives,” Krull’s post said. “Mom said she was just really careful not to get blood on her dress as she knew she had to walk me down the aisle later.”

Damrow arrived just 10 minutes before the wedding was supposed to start.

“I’m sorry I’m late. I had to save a life,” she told Hailey, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Reportedly, not a hair was out of place.

“Only my mom, Nurse Jodi.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

North Korea says it has no plans for talks with US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
North Korea is reiterating it has no immediate plans to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States unless Washington discards what it describes as “hostile” polices toward Pyongyang.

Coronavirus

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AADMER MANHANI
While public health officials are urging Americans to hold more muted Independence Day celebrations amid a spike of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is going big for what he is promising will be a “special evening” in the nation’s capital.

Coronavirus

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By STEVE GROVES
President Donald Trump will begin his Independence Day weekend on Friday with a patriotic display of fireworks at Mount Rushmore before a crowd of thousands. But even in a part of the country where many remain supportive of the president, the event has drawn controversy and protests.

National

8-year-old killed, 3 injured in shooting at Alabama mall

Updated: 6 hours ago
An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday in a shooting at an Alabama's shopping mall that left three other people injured, police said.

Coronavirus

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, tests positive for coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, has contracted the coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Americans face very different July 4th

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
T'S A HOLIDAY THAT CELEBRATES LIFE, LIBERTY, AND THE PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS BUT ON THIS JULY FOURTH, THOSE IDEALS ARE BEING PUT TO THE TEST

National

Trump to attend massive July 4th event as COVID cases soar

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Masks will not be required and social distancing will not be practiced as thousands of supporters join Trump at Mt. Rushmore.

Coronavirus

Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus

Updated: 10 hours ago
Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss this weekend's race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

News

Fireworks spark house fire near 157th and Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A reminder to be extra careful with fireworks this weekend. A fire in near 157th and Taylor streets was caused by fireworks around four this afternoon.

News

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: 10 hours ago
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

News

Annual fireworks show at Werner Park goes on

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fourth of July celebrations are underway in the metro and At Werner Park in Papillion, 4th of July means Baseball and fireworks.