NSP responds to truck crashed into train

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.

The crash happened at a crossing near Highway-30 and Eagle Road.

NSP tweeted that the driver was lucky to walk away and reminds drivers to be aware of trains at crossings.

