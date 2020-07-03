Nebraska News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Nebraska. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Omaha Bureau at 402-391-0031 or omahane@ap.org. Nebraska News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Central.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

For up-to-the-minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEBRASKA

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska officials are watching for new outbreaks of the coronavirus that have been seen in other states and “certainly will keep all options open” to try to protect public health, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Thursday. SENT: 200 words.

With:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WYOMING

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A resurgence of coronavirus in Wyoming has prompted a U.S. Air Force base to reinstate health protection measures and limit access to watch a Fourth of July fireworks show. SENT: 270 words. NOTE Nebraska interest.

IN BRIEF:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-RACIST GRAFFITI — Omaha police and the FBI are investigating after someone spray-painted racist graffiti on a grassy area at a western Omaha park.

FATAL LINCOLN BEATING — A Lincoln man charged with manslaughter and assault in the beating to death of another man has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

HOME INVASION ASSAULT ARREST — Police in Lincoln have arrested a man accused of kicking in a woman’s door and beating her so severely that it left her with multiple broken bones.

SPORTS:

Nothing at this hour.

_____

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.