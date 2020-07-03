NE Lottery
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Red Balls: 3-06, White Balls: 4-05
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
02-10-15-36-47, Lucky Ball: 18
Estimated jackpot: $62 million
Month: 9, Day: 13, Year: 81
7-4-8
02-21-27-29-32
Estimated jackpot: $134,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million