Mother of missing Alvo man hopes for answers 2 years later

By Mike McKnight
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A mother won’t give up looking for answers two years after her adult son went missing. She’s trying a different approach that hopefully will spark tips.

Her son’s fate still unknown, Wendy Guida posted a cross not as a memorial but a memory reminder on the day two years after Josh Stratton was reported missing.

“No matter what happened to him that he deserves to be remembered and keep your eyes and ears open in case anybody says anything or remembers anything,” said Wendy.

The remembrance placed at the edge of Alvo where 35-year-old josh lived alone in a house. Friends found the house with an open back door in June 2018.

One of Josh’s friends said the milk was left out of the fridge.

A Cass County sheriffs’ detective has reposted a missing person’s report seeking tips.

“I am convinced that josh has met with foul play,” said Wendy.

Diagnosed with schizophrenia, Josh was off his meds and Wendy discovered a prescription and now she’s located the keys to her son’s SUV.

“somebody I haven’t talked to yet, his outpatient therapist,” said Wendy.

Wendy and her husband live several states away and the two-year anniversary of her son’s disappearance brought them to Alvo for what belongings they could find in Josh’s vehicle.

“It’s his suit. I wish we knew where he was so we can have a proper funeral. It’s kind of crazy to even have his suit and good shoes of all things and nothing else,” said Wendy.

As proof of life dims in the search for her son a mother still seeks answers and closure.

Two years ago today josh Stratton was reported missing by his father who lives just outside of Alvo. Mike called Gregg Stratton and asked if he wanted to comment. Gregg Stratton said “nope.”

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

