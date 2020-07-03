Advertisement

Iowa man receives special hospital send-off after COVID-19 recovery

Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa man says he has another shot at life after he got to leave the hospital today after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Hospital staff cheer as 44-year-old Morris Sandoval is wheeled outside.

Dr. Sumit Mukherjee said, "He was a fighter through this whole process."

The past few months have been hard for the Dennison, Iowa native who tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-May. Doctor Sumit Mukherjee says Sandoval suffered from respiratory failure and was placed on a ventilator for weeks, while also taking treatments like Remdesavir and convalescent plasma.

His condition finally started to improve after a tracheostomy. Morris Sandoval said, “COVID-19 is bad. I tell you that. You hear something, you don’t know nothing. You know how many holes I got in my body? It’s really crazy, it’s something I don’t want nobody to go through.”

Sandoval's family members came for the sendoff, bringing flowers and balloons. His wife calls his recovery a miracle from god. Rebeca Ayala said, "I was thinking that probably he's not going to make it, but I have faith."

Sandoval thanked his family for their support through his hospitalization, and for the staff who helped him every step of the way.

Sandoval will now head to another facility where he will go through extensive rehab and therapy to help rebuild his strength and respiratory support.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fireworks spark house fire near 157th and Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A reminder to be extra careful with fireworks this weekend. A fire in near 157th and Taylor streets was caused by fireworks around four this afternoon.

News

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: 10 hours ago
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

News

Annual fireworks show at Werner Park goes on

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fourth of July celebrations are underway in the metro and At Werner Park in Papillion, 4th of July means Baseball and fireworks.

News

Members of Omaha’s black community call for freedom this holiday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Some are calling it an opportunity for change. This Fourth of July members of Omaha’s black community are doing away with the fireworks and instead calling for freedom and justice.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs nursing home celebrates holiday with Patriot Parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Residents of a senior living center celebrated the holiday a little early with their very own parade.

News

Douglas County Commissioner’s Office looks to hire help verifying petition signatures

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The Douglas County Election Commissioners Office is looking for some extra help because they have quite a bit of extra work to do before the upcoming election in November.

News

Water main bursts through central Omaha neighborhood road

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Water gushed at least 40 feet high from a water main break at 78th and Western Avenue Friday afternoon.

News

NSP responds to truck crashed into train

Updated: 15 hours ago
Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.

Coronavirus

Friday July 03 COVID-19 update: 56 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 17 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

OPD works to curb celebratory gunfire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire often has tragic results.