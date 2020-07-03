Friday July 03 COVID-19 update: 56 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

56 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases and one new death.

The death is a man in his 60s. The total number of deaths in the County has reached 93.

The total case count in the county is at 7,386.

