Fireworks spark house fire near 157th and Taylor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A reminder to be extra careful with fireworks this weekend. A fire in near 157th and Taylor streets was caused by fireworks around four this afternoon.

Omaha Fire Department’s Battalion Chief on the scene told our crew that a punk or hot ember lit a fuse in the garage where the unlit fireworks were being kept.

“They had put the used ones out in the street but apparently had an ember or punk that was in the fireworks, so they were going off… Put holes in the ceiling of the garage and were blowing out the door. It was scary,” said Jerry Anderson with the department.

Firefighters originally thought people were trapped in the house, but everyone was out and safe when they got there.

Most of the damage was caused by smoke in the house.

