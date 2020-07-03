Advertisement

Douglas County Commissioner’s Office looks to hire help verifying petition signatures

By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commissioners Office is looking for some extra help because they have quite a bit of extra work to do before the upcoming election in November.

The election commissioner needs to hire more employees because Douglas County has to verify signatures for five petitions.

Payday lending, medical marijuana, and three different gambling petitions have been delivered to state officials and Douglas County will have to count its share of the signatures.

“What that means for us is we think there will be about 50,000 signatures per petition for Douglas County so were going to have 250,000 or a quarter of a million signatures that need to be individually be verified in Douglas County alone,” said Brian Kruse. “So clearly that’s going to take a small army of folks to do that.”

To help count all the signatures that were gathered the election commissioner will hire full time, temporary employees, and some part-time night shift help.

“It helps to have computer skills, it will go for approximately a month maybe five weeks, but that could carry over into the fall because of the big presidential general is coming up, of course, we’re going to have lots of voter registration and early voting from that,” said Kruse.

Election commissioner employees will be on the clock when the petitions arrive in Douglas County.

“From the day they are delivered to our office from the sec of state office we have 40 calendar days to get all those signatures verified so you see with doing 250,000 signatures, that’s why we really need those full tine folks during the day and part-time folks in the evening in this office to verify all those,”

The commissioner’s office has hired some people but they are looking for more, if you’re interested you can check the election commissioners web site at votedouglascounty.com or call 402-444-8683.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Fireworks spark house fire near 157th and Taylor

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A reminder to be extra careful with fireworks this weekend. A fire in near 157th and Taylor streets was caused by fireworks around four this afternoon.

News

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

Updated: 10 hours ago
Staying warm and humid into the holiday weekend! A few isolated storms are possible but most will stay dry.

News

Annual fireworks show at Werner Park goes on

Updated: 11 hours ago
Fourth of July celebrations are underway in the metro and At Werner Park in Papillion, 4th of July means Baseball and fireworks.

News

Members of Omaha’s black community call for freedom this holiday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Some are calling it an opportunity for change. This Fourth of July members of Omaha’s black community are doing away with the fireworks and instead calling for freedom and justice.

News

Iowa man receives special hospital send-off after COVID-19 recovery

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Iowa man says he has another shot at life after he got to leave the hospital today after a hard-fought battle with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Council Bluffs nursing home celebrates holiday with Patriot Parade

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Residents of a senior living center celebrated the holiday a little early with their very own parade.

News

Water main bursts through central Omaha neighborhood road

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Water gushed at least 40 feet high from a water main break at 78th and Western Avenue Friday afternoon.

News

NSP responds to truck crashed into train

Updated: 15 hours ago
Nebraska State Troopers and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a truck crashed into a train near Gibbon Friday.

Coronavirus

Friday July 03 COVID-19 update: 56 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 17 hours ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

OPD works to curb celebratory gunfire

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire often has tragic results.