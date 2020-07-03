Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Humid with isolated storms for the 4th of July

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few isolated storms popped up during the afternoon hours thanks to our hot and humid conditions combined with a little leftover boundary sent our way by thunderstorms from last night. The pop up storms mainly affecting the far west side of the metro should fade away by sunset. Dry but warm and humid weather is expected for the evening, with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through 10pm, falling into the upper 60s by morning.

Another very warm and humid day is expected for Independence Day. We should see sunny skies in the morning, but clouds will build up during the afternoon. Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 80s, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index readings likely top out in the mid 90s, so have plenty of water at hand if you will outdoors for much of the day! An isolated afternoon storm is possible, very similar to what we saw today. Any storm would be brief, and the majority of the area will stay dry.

4th of July Forecast
4th of July Forecast(WOWT)

Hot and humid conditions continue into next week, with temperatures slowly creeping into the middle 90s by Wednesday. Humidity will remain high as well, meaning heat index readings will likely climb into the low 100s for parts of the next significant chance for rain doesn’t arrive until Thursday.

