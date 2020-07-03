Council Bluffs nursing home celebrates holiday with Patriot Parade

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of a senior living center celebrated the holiday a little early with their very own parade.

In the shade, on the sidewalks, even from their balconies -- residents of Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs started their Friday morning watching their very own patriot parade.

“I can see you coming out for a parade down Broadway or over in Omaha on Dodge Street. But we’re kind of an out of the way place here,” said Dick Brown, a resident.

Krystal Cary is the Director of Lifestyle and Wellness at the Village.

“We have residents who have lived a life of sacrifice, have worked hard to provide for their families, and love them and care for their communities, and fight for their country,” said Cary.

Several agencies and community groups walked in the parade -- giving many of these residents something to look forward to.

“Our people turn out here because we don’t have many programs like this. We have a lot of other programs. Not during the pandemic, but normally. So, this was a big hit from our standpoint,” said Cary. “They’re really just showing up for these residents who have endured three long months of these restrictions. And to show up for these residents today, to show them that they still matter, they’re still loved, they’re still cared for, they’re not forgotten, it’s an amazing blessing that we have here today.” Many said they loved the positivity and joy the community brought to their homes ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The center is planning on making the parade an annual event.

