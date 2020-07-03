Clay’s Midday Forecast - Small chance of afternoon storm with heat and humidity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning in the area with temps in the 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be with us during yet another warm and humid summer day. Highs will be just above average in the upper 80s with dew points near 70 degrees. That means we could have heat index values as highs as the mid 90s this afternoon.

There are several small features leftover from overnight storms across Western Nebraska and Kansas that are now in our vicinity. Since we’re so warm and humid, and these features can pop storms up at any moment, I’m holding a small chance of an isolated storm or two for the afternoon. I don’t think we’ll see a lot of storms, but it’s really hard to say there’s no chance given the circumstances.

Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 are likely through the 4th of July weekend with a very similar feel day to day. It appears that more and more heat is set to build in next week with highs in the mid 90s possible.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.