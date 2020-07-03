Annual fireworks show at Werner Park goes on

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fourth of July celebrations are underway in the metro and At Werner Park in Papillion, 4th of July means Baseball and fireworks.

Outside, people are tailgating and enjoying the nice but hot evening. A crowd of about a couple thousand is expected tonight. Later tonight is when these folks will be treated to the 52nd annual independence fireworks spectacular hosted by the Omaha Storm Chasers.

The 16-minute show will happen right around 10 p.m. It's something that's become a tradition for a lot of families. Team president Martie Cordaro says he's happy to keep the tradition going, especially this year.

“In spite of all of the challenges and difficulties we are all going through, in spite of the environmental things, the social things, the virus… we still have a number of things to be grateful for as Americans, that’s something we need to celebrate this weekend,” said Cordaro.

And while their season was canceled because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Cordaro says it’s important for the organization to keep the community engaged, because now more than ever need the community’s support.

More events are planned here at Werner Park, next Friday they’ll be showing a documentary about the team called 50 Summers.

