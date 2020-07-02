Advertisement

June 30 COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in Douglas County

135 new cases confirmed in Nebraska; 193 in Iowa
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Tuesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Regionally, the health care coalition comprised of Douglas, Sarpy, Washington, Saunders, and Dodge counties in addition to Council Bluffs, reported Tuesday evening that 27% hospital beds are available, with 359 beds available; 93 hospitalized with COVID-19; 22 of 244 available ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients.

Nebraska reports five more deaths

The Nebraska Department of Health & Human Services dashboard was reporting at 6 p.m. Tuesday that five more residents had died and 135 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Since the start of the pandemic, 274 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Nebraska, and the state has confirmed 19,177 cases.

Currently, the state has 41% of hospital beds available; 47% of its ICU beds; and 81% of ventilators.

Iowa reports seven additional deaths

Seven more Iowans have died as a result of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, as reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health dashboard at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The state dashboard was also reporting an additional 193 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a total of 29,009 cases since the pandemic was first reported in Iowa. COVID-19 has been a factor in a total of 715 deaths during that time.

An additional 25 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. There are now 133 COVID-19 patients in Iowa who are hospitalized; 34 of them are in the ICU.

The state is also reporting that 23,272 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19.

Three deaths in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department dashboard reported three additional deaths — two women and a man, all older than age 75.

A DCHD release states that 90 county residents have died of COVID-19.

The dashboard also showed 65 new confirmed cases, for a total of 7,221 cases reported since the first cases were reported in March.

DCHD says 3,322 residents have recovered from COVID-19 since that time.

