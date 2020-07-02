Advertisement

Thursday July 02 COVID-19 update

50 new cases in Douglas County; 25 in Pottawattamie County
(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Thursday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

1 more death, 50 new cases in Douglas County

Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that a man in his 50s has died from COVID-19, and the county has 50 new cases confirmed.

According to the DCHD news release, 92 deaths in the county have been attributed to COVID-19, and 7,330 cases have been confirmed — 3,617 of which have recovered.

25 new cases in Pottawattamie County

Pottawattamie County Public Health on Thursday confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, 21 from Council Bluffs. Three are from Crescent, and one is from Neola.

Currently, there are 176 positive cases of COVID-19 isolating in the county, five people who are hospitalized with the virus, and 569 who have recovered.

PCPH has reported a total of 781 cases of COVID-19 — 227 from community spread — among the 9,593 who have been tested, according to the health department’s news release.

On Monday, Test Iowa will open a new site at the All Care Health Center at 902 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, according to the release.

PCPH encouraged social distancing and wearing face coverings in public, particularly over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

