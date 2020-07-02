Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off near 70 degrees this morning as we head to near 90 for an afternoon high. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely today along with plenty of humidity. Dew points are likely to be near 70 degrees once again.

Dew point (wowt)

Expect more of the same starting Friday right through the 4th of July weekend as highs consistently climb near 90 degrees and humidity levels remain the same. Light southeast breeze won’t help stir up the air much and we’ll likely stay rain free this weekend as well.

Hot and dry weather is likely much of next week too as a stagnant weather pattern reinforces the heat and causes it to build a bit more. Rain chances are very limited over the next 7 to 10 days as well.

