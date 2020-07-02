Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth and humidity remain the norm well through the holiday weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting off near 70 degrees this morning as we head to near 90 for an afternoon high. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are likely today along with plenty of humidity. Dew points are likely to be near 70 degrees once again.

Dew point
Dew point(wowt)

Expect more of the same starting Friday right through the 4th of July weekend as highs consistently climb near 90 degrees and humidity levels remain the same. Light southeast breeze won’t help stir up the air much and we’ll likely stay rain free this weekend as well.

Hot and dry weather is likely much of next week too as a stagnant weather pattern reinforces the heat and causes it to build a bit more. Rain chances are very limited over the next 7 to 10 days as well.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

David's Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
Drier and more pleasant weather is expected for the evening with temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, we'll see mainly clear skies with lows around 70.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
A quiet evening for the metro after some morning storms. More heat and humidity is on the way for the rest of the week, leading into the holiday weekend.

Forecast

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Gradual clearing, warm, and muggy

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT
|
By Clay Ostarly
Now that the morning storms have pushed well to our south and east, we will start warming up and we’ll likely see some sunshine as well.

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Storms are exiting but the warmth and humidity remain

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:07 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
What's left of the rain and storms continue to move out. Warmth and humidity will remain behind all this though.

Latest News

Forecast

David's Evening Forecast - Strong storms possible Tuesday night

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Strong storms are possible Tuesday night after 10 PM. The main severe weather threat will be damaging winds, but isolated large hail and localized heavy rainfall are also possible.

Forecast

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Warm, humid and breezy with storms possible late

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
Mostly cloudy skies will break apart today as we have the same warmth, humidity and breeze from yesterday. Storms are possible after 10pm tonight.

Forecast

David's Evening Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy through the week

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Hazy, warm and humid again this evening as summer weather continues to settle in. More 80s and 90s on the way for the rest of the week.

Forecast

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Hot, humid and hazy with reduced air quality

Updated: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
More of the summer heat and humidity will be in place to start the week making it feel as hot as 100 degrees this afternoon

Forecast

Mallory's Evening Forecast - A hot and humid week ahead!

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry, hot, breezy, and humid… Highs each day will warm into the lower-90s with humidity staying high. Our best chance for rain this upcoming week falls between Tuesday night and early Thursday morning.

Forecast

Mallory's Sunday Forecast - Rain moving out early, Hot and humid afternoon ahead

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 7:09 AM CDT
|
By Mallory Schnell
Widespread showers and storms will continue moving east/northeast through mid-morning, with clouds decreasing behind. Expect more sunshine yet again Sunday afternoon with highs warming into the lower-90s! Thanks to dew points rising into the 70s (steamy category!), heat indices could be around the 100° mark.