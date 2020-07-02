Ralston Public Schools announces back-to-school plan

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston Schools announced today that they will be opening their buildings to all students on Tuesday, August 11.

They released a three-level plan that allows for flexibility in response to changing health statuses. Within all levels, students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear a mask.

The green level is when there is a low spread of virus cases in the community. School days will look like pre-COVID instruction with added safety measures in place. Those added safety measures will be clarified before the start of the semester.

Extra hand sanitizer, daily symptom checks, social distancing, and added cleaning will all be a part of the green level.

The yellow level is when there is a moderate virus spread in the community. Students will be split into 2 groups and alternate days. Those days will be labeled as A days and B days.

The school days will also be shorter to allow extra time for cleaning.

The days the students aren’t in school, they will participate in independent learning.

Other enforcements include random temperature checks, meals in classrooms, no visitors, staggered hallway movement, and limited assemblies.

The red level means there is a substantial spread of the virus and students will remotely learn from home.

Every student will be issued a technology device and they will engage in learning online.

District buildings will have limited access and students will not be allowed on campus.

The district notes that they anticipate moving from one level to another throughout the year. When doing so, they will need at least two days for educators and staff to prepare for entry into a new level.

According to the release, plans are still in progress for medically compromised students.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.