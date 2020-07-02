Omaha Police investigate robbery near 13th and Pierce streets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police were dispatched to a Casey’s General Store near 13th and Pierce streets early Thursday morning for a report of a robbery.

According to the release, the clerk said that a suspect approached while the clerk was sweeping outside. The suspect indicated that there was a weapon and demanded cash from the register.

After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot.

Police are looking for a male with a lighter complexion, in his 30s, 6 feet tall, and 180 pounds. His hair is described to be in two braids.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

