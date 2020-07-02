Nebraska new regular unemployment claims remain below 5,000

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor have announced that 4,578 new regular unemployment claims were filed last week.

This is an increase of 5.4 percent compared to the prior week.

NDOL also reports 1,494 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were filed last week. There were 1,147 the week prior.

Since June 6, new regular claims have remained below 5,000, according to NDOL.

