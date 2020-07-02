Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts extends Nebraska DMV deadlines to Aug. 31

Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska's COVID-19 response during his daily news conference Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020. (WOWT)
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska's COVID-19 response during his daily news conference Thursday afternoon, May 21, 2020. (WOWT)(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials gave an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Thursday afternoon. Ricketts said his next update will be at 10 a.m. Monday; watch that livestream here and on our Facebook page.

New DMV deadlines

The executive order the governor signed in March waived many requirements for drivers in terms of licensing and other certifications. From drivers’ licenses and state IDs to vehicle registrations and license plate renewals, those will now be due Aug. 31, Ricketts said Thursday afternoon.

The previous order indicated residents would have 30 days past the lifting of the initial DHM; but today’s announcement extends that deadline another month.

The deputy director of the Nebraska DMV said most will be able to complete the process online.

This order doesn’t impact the extension granted to drivers older than age 72 between March 1 and Dec. 31: Those licenses will remain valid for one year after the printed expiration date without any action required by the driver, she said.

Those who have purchased a new vehicle will need to work with their respective county treasurer’s office to complete titling and registration by the Aug. 31 deadline. Any vehicles purchased after Aug. 1, they will have the normal 30 days to complete the process.

Historical request

In hopes of documenting how the pandemic is affecting the state, History Nebraska is looking for donations of any personal items or documentation relating to residents’ COVID-19 experiences, from masks to journals — even video journals — anything that could be considered an artifact of this time in the state’s history.

“We are all creating history right now,” said Trevor Jones, executive director of History Nebraska.

COVID-19 health briefing

Dr. Gary Anthone, the state’s chief medical officer, gave an update about the state’s COVID-19 cases and related data.

In long-term care facilities, 636 residents and 552 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, with 152 of 496 facilities reporting at least one positive case. There have been 113 deaths in long-term care facilities, with one more pending validation.

Looking at rolling two-week averages in long-term care facilities, nine new facilities have been affected; 16 residents and 15 staff have tested positive, with one death attributed to COVID-19 during that time period.

“When we trend that over the last several weeks, it’s been very, very stable. There’s not been really a big increase or a big decrease in those numbers,” Anthone said.

Nebraska meat-processing plants have seen 4,596 cases, 18 deaths, and 208 hospitalizations, he said, “which also has been very, very steady, very few increases over the last several weeks.”

When asked about whether he anticipates a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, the governor said he was please with the levels in the state right now.

“We’re in very good shape right now, folks, with regard to the cases being stable,” Ricketts said.

He urged Nebraskans to continue signing up at TestNebraska.com, noting there are no longer any restrictions on testing, and that anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19 can be.

The governor said Nebraska is at its lowest number of hospitalizations since the third week of April, and is experiencing the fourth-lowest mortality rate in the country and has the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

“If we could stay like that until the end of the year, I would be ecstatic,” he said.

He encouraged Nebraska to continue to practice social distancing and adhere to his “Six Rules for Keeping Nebraska Healthy.”

He also urged Nebraskans to have a safe Fourth of July holiday weekend, encouraging social distancing and wearing masks when going to public places.

