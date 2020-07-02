Advertisement

Neb. Senator urges being courteous of veterans during firework season

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It's legal to shoot fireworks now but a Nebraska senator is spreading the message to be a good neighbor to those who have served our country.

Senator Carol Blood serves district 3 in Bellevue and Papillion, which is the most concentrated area of veterans in Nebraska.

She handed out these signs to veterans at the Shadowlake Hy-Vee this afternoon.

They're a gentle reminder to neighbors who have a veteran living next door, many who suffer from PTSD.

Senator Blood says it's not about saying fireworks are wrong, it's about making her district a pleasant place for vets to stay.

Nebraska State Senator Carol Blood said, "The movement is about making sure you understand fireworks can be a trigger for people with PTSD. What I find based on the emails and phone calls I receive, there are quite a few people who suffer in the two weeks leading up to the 4th of July."

The senator has learned many veterans who suffer can be shy about reaching out for assistance with these personal challenges.

She will be handing out more signs at the Bellevue Farmer’s Market this Saturday.

