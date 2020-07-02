Advertisement

Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Moore

Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man was freed from prison Wednesday after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case, punctuating years of work by WNBA star Maya Moore and other supporters who argued he was falsely convicted of burglary and assault charges.

Moore was on hand when Jonathan Irons, 40, walked out of the Jefferson City Correctional Center. She clapped as Irons approached a group of people waiting for his release. She then dropped to her knees at one point before joining a group hug around Irons.

He had been serving a 50-year prison sentence stemming from the non-fatal shooting of a homeowner in the St. Louis area when Irons was 16. But a judge threw out his convictions in March, citing a series of problems with the case, including a fingerprint report that had not been turned over to Irons’ defense team, according to The New York Times.

The Missouri attorney general’s office unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s decision, and the lead prosecutor in St. Charles County decided against a retrial.

Moore and Irons became friends after meeting through prison ministry, according to the Times. The 31-year-old Moore, a Jefferson City, Missouri, native who starred at UConn before helping lead Minnesota to four WNBA titles, put her career on hold last season to help Irons.

Moore said in January she planned to sit out a second season and miss the Tokyo Olympics. After Irons' convictions were thrown out in March, she told the AP her plans hadn't changed.

“‘My decision to take another year was bigger than this case,” she said at the time. “But obviously this case was in the forefront of my mind. I’m looking forward when this is done to finally getting some rest and time with my family.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food Bank for the Heartland expands kid’s meal program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Having already doled out more than 100,000 meals, the Food Bank for the Heartland is stepping up its efforts again as part of a massive effort to keep kids fed this summer.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who killed himself

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who shot himself to death as police approached.

National

CDC recommends wearing masks in public settings

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The CDC recommends people wear cloth face coverings in public settings.

National

Georgia Confederate cemetery vandalized

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
A deputy found dozens of Confederate flags scattered on the ground. Some of them spelled out “stop racism.”

National Politics

Gang of 8 briefed on Russian bounties intel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Congress' so-called gang of eight received a briefing Friday on the intelligence of potential Russian bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

Latest News

News

Neb. Senator urges being courteous of veterans during firework season

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's legal to shoot fireworks now but a Nebraska senator is spreading the message to be a good neighbor to those who have served our country.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 02 COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Ralston Public Schools announces back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Ralston Schools announced today that they will be opening their buildings to all students on Tuesday, August 11.

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.

News

Omaha Police enforce non-emergency number for mass firework complaint calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Today is the first day that Omaha residents can legally shoot off fireworks. But most of us have heard fireworks going off in our neighborhoods for weeks. There have been hundreds of complaints and criticism of the police department for not enforcing the city ordinance.

National

Coronavirus cases rise in 40 states; Texas issues mask mandate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JAKE COYLE, TERRY SPENCER and DAVID RISING
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to an all-time high of more than 50,000 per day on Thursday, with the infection curve rising in 40 out of 50 states in a reversal that has largely spared only the Northeast.