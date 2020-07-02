Advertisement

LPD officer rushes to help man who jumped off I-180 bridge

By Laura Halm
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An officer with the Lincoln Police Department recently rushed to help a man he saw jump off a bridge.

On Tuesday, just before 10 p.m., Officer Austin Espinoza was driving along Superior Street over I-180 when he noticed a man walking eastbound along the westbound lanes.

“On the overpass I observed a male walking eastbound on the bridge and I thought it was very strange,” said Officer Espinoza.

Officer Espinoza looked in his mirror moments later and saw the man propping his leg on the ledge of the bridge. While the officer tried finding a place to turn around, he looked back and didn’t see the man any longer.

Officer Espinoza turned his patrol car around and found that the man had jumped from the bridge onto northbound I-180, which is roughly 24-feet above ground.

“The worst feeling hit me I expected the worse and I looked over the north side of the bridge and I did observe a male on I-180,” said Officer Espinoza.

LPD said there was traffic approaching the man and several cars almost hit him.

Officer Espinoza ran down the embankment, using his flashlight to alert on-coming traffic and tended to the man lying in traffic.

“In my head, I weighed the risks, that I wouldn’t have my cruiser, it was just going to be me and my reflective stripes on my uniform with a flashlight,” said Officer Espinoza. “It was a very dangerous action but as a Lincoln police officer we take an oath to protect to people no matter what.”

The speed limit in that area is 65 miles per hour. Officer Espinoza says he directed traffic for about five minutes before backup arrived.

“It was scary,” said Officer Espinoza. “I didn’t know if the cars would see us or not. We had some close calls with some vehicles that made last-second lane changes avoiding us, thankfully.”

LPD said the man has very serious injuries and officers performed first aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived.

To prevent on-coming traffic from hitting the man, the officer stayed in the lane of traffic, alerting drivers, and then other responding officers helped with traffic control.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Officer Espinoza says talking with friends and family and his history in the Marines helped him process what he’d done.

“It’ll be something I think about a lot but I’d do it again,” said Officer Espinoza

If you need help, you can call the 24-hour Crisis Line at Centerpointe at (402) 475-6695.

Help is always available at the Mental Health Association Keya House Warmline at (402) 261-5959 or you can call Suicide Prevention at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food Bank for the Heartland expands kid’s meal program

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Having already doled out more than 100,000 meals, the Food Bank for the Heartland is stepping up its efforts again as part of a massive effort to keep kids fed this summer.

News

Neb. Senator urges being courteous of veterans during firework season

Updated: 1 hour ago
It's legal to shoot fireworks now but a Nebraska senator is spreading the message to be a good neighbor to those who have served our country.

Coronavirus

Thursday July 02 COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Ralston Public Schools announces back-to-school plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Ralston Schools announced today that they will be opening their buildings to all students on Tuesday, August 11.

News

Omaha Police enforce non-emergency number for mass firework complaint calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Today is the first day that Omaha residents can legally shoot off fireworks. But most of us have heard fireworks going off in our neighborhoods for weeks. There have been hundreds of complaints and criticism of the police department for not enforcing the city ordinance.

Latest News

News

Nebraska new regular unemployment claims remain below 5,000

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Nebraska Department of Labor have announced that 4,578 new regular unemployment claims were filed last week.

Breaking News

Gov. Ricketts extends Nebraska DMV deadlines to Aug. 31

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

News

Omaha Parks and Recreation to bring back hydrant parties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Parks and Recreation has announced that hydrant parties will be back this summer at three different locations every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

News

Gov. Reynolds announces $490 million CARES Funds to go to unemployment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has directed $490 million of the $1.25 billion in relief funds from the coronavirus into Iowa’s Unemployment Insurance Fund.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Last line of defense set to run out on renters hit hard by pandemic

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
For many tenants hit hard by the pandemic, July 1 marks the final time they’ll be protected from eviction; drawing fear that come August, the number of notices is going to skyrocket.