Advertisement

Henry Doorly Zoo allowing more visitors, reopening more buildings

A gorilla at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.
A gorilla at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.(Courtesy of Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Friday, more visitors will be allowed to enter Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium — and see more of it.

The zoo announced Thursday that it will now allow 9,200 people on the grounds simultaneously and will enforce 50% capacity on all buildings open to visitors, which will include Gorilla Valley, Orangutan Forest, and Expedition Madagascar, according to a news release. The elevator will also be accessible.

“As we approach the holiday weekend, we hope the Omaha community will spend part of it with us at the Zoo. We have almost all exhibits available for guests to enjoy,” said Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “It continues to be one careful step at a time as the Zoo reopens buildings and attractions. The health and safety of our animals, guests and staff is our top priority.”

During the reopening process, which started June 1, the zoo has been requiring online reservations for visitors, and that will continue, according to the release. Timeslots are available every half hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for up to three days in advance. Visitors can enter and exit through the main entrance, but the north gate is currently exit-only.

The Lied Jungle, Alaskan Adventure splash grounds, and the theater reopened in the past week. The aquarium, Desert Dome, Stingray Beach, and the gift shop are also currently open.

The Skyfari has been operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The tram service, however, is not operating, and drinking fountains and water stations remain unavailable, the release states. A limited supply of strollers, wagons, and wheelchairs are available to rent.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Friday July 03 COVID-19 update: 56 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

OPD works to curb celebratory gunfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
The Omaha Police Department is reminding the public that celebratory gunfire often has tragic results.

Crime

Three hospitalized after two overnight shootings

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cecelia Jenkins
Omaha Police officers raced to the area of N 60th and Evans Streets after they heard gunshots early Friday morning.

National

CAPTURED ON CAMERA: New York Man Accidentally Sets Home on Fire with Fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Captured on video is 36-year-old Damien Bend shooting off illegal fireworks from his driveway with friends last Friday night.

News

France: Reopening strategist Castex named new prime minister

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SYLVIE CORBET
France is to name a new prime minister on Friday shortly after the announcement of Edouard Philippe’s resignation. French President Emmanuel Macron wants a new government to focus on efforts to relaunch the French economy deeply hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Latest News

News

OPS parents question board member’s tweets

Updated: 13 hours ago
Some Omaha Public Schools parents are sharing concerns about tweets from a school board member. The parents say some of Amanda Ryan’s tweets are inappropriate. Kassia Ulffers, who has 4 kids enrolled in OPS, is one of the concerned parents. She says Amanda Ryan has pornographic material posted on her Twitter account in the “tweets and replies” section.

News

Bellevue selects new glass drop-off site

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
Bellevue has reworked their glass recycling after city officials tell 6 News some were using it irresponsibly.

News

Mother of missing Alvo man hopes for answers 2 years later

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A mother won’t give up looking for answers two years after her adult son went missing. She’s trying a different approach that hopefully will spark tips.

News

Thousands sign petitions to put medical marijuana, gambling on ballot

Updated: 19 hours ago
Two hot button issues could be decided by Nebraska voters this November. One to expand gambling and the other, allowing medical marijuana.

News

Food Bank for the Heartland expands kid’s meal program

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Having already doled out more than 100,000 meals, the Food Bank for the Heartland is stepping up its efforts again as part of a massive effort to keep kids fed this summer.