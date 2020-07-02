Henry Doorly Zoo allowing more visitors, reopening more buildings

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Starting Friday, more visitors will be allowed to enter Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium — and see more of it.

The zoo announced Thursday that it will now allow 9,200 people on the grounds simultaneously and will enforce 50% capacity on all buildings open to visitors, which will include Gorilla Valley, Orangutan Forest, and Expedition Madagascar, according to a news release. The elevator will also be accessible.

“As we approach the holiday weekend, we hope the Omaha community will spend part of it with us at the Zoo. We have almost all exhibits available for guests to enjoy,” said Dennis Pate, president and CEO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium. “It continues to be one careful step at a time as the Zoo reopens buildings and attractions. The health and safety of our animals, guests and staff is our top priority.”

During the reopening process, which started June 1, the zoo has been requiring online reservations for visitors, and that will continue, according to the release. Timeslots are available every half hour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for up to three days in advance. Visitors can enter and exit through the main entrance, but the north gate is currently exit-only.

The Lied Jungle, Alaskan Adventure splash grounds, and the theater reopened in the past week. The aquarium, Desert Dome, Stingray Beach, and the gift shop are also currently open.

The Skyfari has been operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The tram service, however, is not operating, and drinking fountains and water stations remain unavailable, the release states. A limited supply of strollers, wagons, and wheelchairs are available to rent.

