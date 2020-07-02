Gov. Reynolds announces $490 million CARES Funds to go to unemployment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has directed $490 million of the $1.25 billion in relief funds from the coronavirus into Iowa’s Unemployment Insurance Fund.

“As we move forward with recovery, I want to minimize the pandemic’s impact on employers so they can focus on growing and reinvesting in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Iowa’s employers continue to do an outstanding job during these unprecedented times and today’s action will provide them greater certainty. This move also ensures that our trust fund remains healthy and in a position to weather any storm, including COVID-19.”

