David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning sun gave way to warm and humid conditions this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s through the evening. Clouds should thin overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

More heat and humidity is expected for Friday! Temperatures should warm into the middle 80s by Noon, with afternoon highs around 90. Heat index readings could be as high as 96 during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Rinse and repeat the forecast for Independence Day! Expect high temperatures right around 90 with heat index readings in the mid to upper 90s. Temperatures will slowly creep upwards heading into next week. Highs should reach into the middle 90s by Wednesday, with heat index readings potentially in the triple digits.

4th of July Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

