David’s Evening Forecast - Staying hot and humid into the weekend

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning thunderstorms dropped some beneficial rain across the metro, with many areas picking up between a half-inch and one inch of rainfall. Some slightly heavier pockets up to 3 or 4 inches fell over portions of Seward and Lancaster counties. Much drier and more pleasant weather was the rule for the rest of the day, with sunshine returning this afternoon. Temperatures stayed very near average for June, with highs in the upper 80s. Overnight, we’ll see mainly clear skies with lows around 70.

Things warm quickly back up on Thursday as partly cloudy skies return along with higher humidity. After morning temperatures in the 70s, we should warm to around 90 by the afternoon. Heat index readings could climb as high as 98 degrees in spots thanks to the humidity. The forecast is rinse and repeat for Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The Independence Day weekend looks quiet weather wise for the metro, with partly cloudy skies and hot and humid afternoon conditions. Highs should climb into the upper 80s to near 90 on Saturday, and into the low 90s on Sunday. Heat index readings could reach into the mid and upper 90s for both days. Temperatures continue to trend hotter into next week, with highs creeping into the middle 90s by Wednesday.

