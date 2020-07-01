Advertisement

July 01 COVID-19 update: New Test Iowa site in Council Bluffs

1 death reported in Douglas County, another in Lincoln
(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Fort Dodge inmate tests positive

The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was notified that an inmate tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is a male between 18 and 40 years old. He has been in isolation since he first notified staff that he wasn’t feeling well.

Additional testing is underway.

13th COVID-19 related death in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has announced a 13th resident has died due to COVID-19 along with confirming 23 new cases.

The community case total is now at 1,751.

The individual who died was a female in her 80s.

59 new cases, 1 death in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The total number of cases in the county has now reached 7,280.

The additional death is a man in his 60s. Douglas County has had 91 COVID-19 related deaths.

As of this morning, 278 medical beds were available for a 79 percent occupancy rate. There are 91 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 23 of them are on ventilators.

New Test Iowa clinic site in Council Bluffs

A new Test Iowa clinic site is scheduled to open at the All Care Health Center, 902 S 6th St. beginning July 6.

Clinic sites are partnerships between Iowa and local health care providers. It will be the second Test Iowa location in the area. The first site opened May 29 at the Western Historic Trails Center in Council Bluffs.

For more information, go to testiowa.com.

Three Rivers Public Health Department is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 cases in the health district.

According to a news release, the health district has confirmed 817 cases of COVID-19: 686 in Dodge County, 80 in Saunders County, and 51 in Washington County. Currently, 91 are hospitalized with the virus, 23 of them on ventilators.

“Local hospitals reported 278 medical beds were available,” the release states, which also noted that the area has 238 ventilators available.

Total 3RPHD Case Count: 817 cases

