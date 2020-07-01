Advertisement

Seattle police clear ‘occupied’ zone, more than 30 arrested

Seattle Police massed to clear out a protest area Wednesday morning.
Seattle Police massed to clear out a protest area Wednesday morning.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By MARTHA BELLISLE and LISA BAUMANN
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police turned out in force early Wednesday at the city’s “occupied” protest zone, tore down demonstrators’ encampments and used bicycles to herd the protesters after the mayor ordered the area cleared following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks.

Television images showed police, many in riot gear, confronting dozens of protesters at the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone that was set up near downtown following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Wearing helmets and wielding batons and rifles, officers converged on the area at dawn. Officers stood shoulder-to-shoulder on several streets while others created a makeshift fence with their bicycles, using it to push protesters back away from the center of the zone.

As residents of the neighborhood near the city's downtown watched from balconies, police cleared out the protesters' tents from a park within the zone and made sure no one was left in the park's bathrooms. At one point, a loud bang was heard in the park, followed by a cloud of smoke.

One protest organizer, Derrek Allen Jones II, said some demonstrators attempted to stay put but were surprised by the early intervention by officers who were "trampling everything I seen in sight, flipping tables."

"People were trying to hold their ground but you could see the cops literally storm through people's beds while they were sleeping. And literally say 'If you don't get out, we will force you out or arrest you,'" he said.

One man dressed in black was peacefully lead away in handcuffs and other demonstrators sat on the wet ground until their small group was handcuffed and detained.

By late morning, police said 32 people had been arrested for failure to disperse, obstruction, assault and unlawful weapon possession.

"Our job is to support peaceful demonstration but what has happened on these streets over the last two weeks is lawless and it's brutal and bottom line it is simply unacceptable," Police Chief Carmen Best told reporters.

Police also tore down fences that protesters had erected around their tents and used batons to poke inside bushes, apparently looking for people who might be hiding inside. One officer took down a sign saying "we are not leaving until our demands are met: 1. Defund SPD by 50% now. 2. Fund Black Communities. 3. Free all protesters."

After police dispersed the protesters, heavy equipment was brought in to remove the concrete barriers that demonstrators had erected to block roads. Debris from the encampments was carted away on flatbed trucks as officers strung yellow caution tape from tree to tree warning people not to reenter.

During the operation to clear out protesters, officers investigated several vehicles that circled the area after police saw people inside them "with firearms/armor," police said in a tweet, adding that the vehicles did not appear to have "visible license plates."

The protesters had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks and police abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes with the protesters, who called for racial justice and an end to police brutality.

Police acted after Mayor Jenny Durkan issued the order for protesters to leave.

"Since demonstrations at the East Precinct area began on June 8th, two teenagers have been killed and three people have been seriously wounded in late-night shootings," police tweeted. "Police have also documented robberies, assaults, and other violent crimes.

The tweet added that "suspects in recent shootings may still be in the area, and because numerous people in the area are in possession of firearms."

Best said she supports peaceful demonstrations but that the zone had "become lawless and brutal. Four shootings–-two fatal—robberies, assaults, violence and countless property crimes have occurred in this several block area."

There had been mounting calls by critics, including President Donald Trump, to remove protesters following the fatal shootings.

A group of local business owners sued the city, claiming that officials abandoned the area and made it impossible to run businesses because there was no police or fire protection.

Protesters have said they should not be blamed for the violence in the area.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Woman smacks wild horse with shovel, gets kicked

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ed Payne
A Facebook video posted over the weekend shows the woman getting kicked after she swatted one of the horses with a plastic shovel.

National

More remains found in search for missing Fort Hood private

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Hamilton and Christy Soto
More remains were found Wednesday in the search for a Fort Hood private who disappeared without a trace more than two months ago.

National

FEMA discusses hurricane season changes amid COVID-19 crisis

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Atlantic hurricane season is already breaking records with several storms named so early this year. With parts of the U.S. battling the wrath of the coronavirus pandemic, experts urge you not to delay in preparing.

Coronavirus

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JAKE COYLE and JONATHAN J. COOPER
The run-up in cases — blamed in part on "knucklehead behavior" by Americans not wearing masks or obeying other social-distancing rules — has raised fears that many states could see the same phenomenon if they reopen too, or that people from the South and West could spread the virus to other regions.

News

Wednesday COVID-19 update:

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Latest News

National

Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end release of mug shots

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press
San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said the policy means the department will no longer release booking photos of suspects to the media or allow officers to post them online.

Coronavirus

5 things to watch for in Thursday’s jobs report for June

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer
Economists have forecast that employers added 3 million jobs in June and that the unemployment rate dropped to 12.3% from 13.3% in May.

National

Miss. state flag officially retired after 126 years

Updated: 1 hours ago
Gov. Tate Reeves then signed the historic bill, immediately removing official status for the 126-year-old banner.

National

Department of Homeland Security to safeguard US monuments

Updated: 2 hours ago
The federal agency that was created to improve the nation's response to terrorism is adding the stepped-up protection of statues and monuments to its mission.

Coronavirus

The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. preps for July 4th amid Covid-19 pandemic.

National

Ex-Bush officials launch super PAC backing Biden over Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AEXANDRA JAFFE
A group of former George W. Bush administration and campaign officials have launched a new super PAC supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.