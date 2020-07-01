OPD asks for tips in April killing of Omaha woman

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An urgent call for help tonight from Omaha Police. Investigators are looking for more information about a homicide. The victim was a mother who was also a chef and small business owner.

Police say Ebony King was killed in April. Police are hoping someone will come forward with a new lead to help solve her death.

Officers were called to a home near 25th and Hartman on April 15th where they found King's body.

Investigators believe the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for an enhanced reward of $25,000.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

