Mayor: OPD investigating Zorinsky Lake Park graffiti as hate crime

File photo
File photo(WAVE3)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Swastikas and other racist symbols and language painted on grass at Zorinsky Lake Park is being investigated by Omaha Police as a hate crime.

“The racist writings and symbols painted on the grass at Zorinsky Park are not indicative of what Omaha is or what Omaha citizens believe. We do not tolerate acts of hate,” Mayor Jean Stothert told 6 News in an emailed statement Wednesday.

The city learned of the graffiti on June 30 and removed it immediately, according to the mayor’s statement.

“The Omaha Police Department will investigate this as a hate crime and those responsible will be held accountable,” the mayor said. 

Stothert said city’s new hate intimidation ordinance could apply in the case, which would result in an increased sentence for anyone convicted.

