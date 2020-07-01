Advertisement

Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, were killed in a crash on Platteview Road near Gretna in June 2019. Roan Brandon, 15, survived the crash. (Courtesy file photo)
Abigail Barth, 16, Alexandria Minardi, 15, Kloe Odermatt, 16, and Addisyn Pfeifer, 16, were killed in a crash on Platteview Road near Gretna in June 2019. Roan Brandon, 15, survived the crash. (Courtesy file photo)(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The families of four teen girls killed in a crash more than a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

The claim alleges that Sarpy County is responsible for the crash at that particular part of Platteview Road and the guardrail there because:

  1. It was defective and improperly and negligently designed, engineered, constructed, and/or maintained.
  2. It failed to properly warn traffic Platteview Road of the dangers there.
  3. It failed to prevent and/or mitigate crashes on Platteview Road.
  4. It created a dangerous condition and failed to comply with practices, rules, and standards.

Though no dollar amounts appear in the document, each family is seeking wrongful death damages for emotional distress; payment for all medical and funeral expenses; and compensation for the loss of past and future earnings of each of their daughters.

The claim was filed with the Sarpy County Clerk on June 12 by Fraser Stryker, representing the families of Abigail Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alexandria Minardi, and Kloe Odermatt.

Roan Brandon, the lone survivor of the crash, is not mentioned in the claim.

The five teens were riding in a Ford Fusion on June 17, 2019, when they crashed near 180th Street and Platteview Road. Four of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wednesday COVID-19 update:

Updated: 1 hour ago
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported Wednesday by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Mayor: OPD investigating Zorinsky Lake Park graffiti as hate crime

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Swastikas and other racist symbols and language painted on grass at Zorinsky Lake Park is being investigated by Omaha Police as a hate crime.

News

Second phase of Ralston Hinge Project underway

Updated: 5 hours ago
The city of Ralston will soon see some big changes to a historic building. It's just the latest step in a redevelopment project aimed at changing the entire face of the downtown area. The old Ralston granary has stood in the Ralston community for over a century. Now, the latest phase in the Hinge project will give new life to the old building.

News

Seward’s 4th of July celebration goes virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is impacting the 4th of July celebrations all over. This year the city of Seward is making their celebration virtual.

Latest News

National

Fox News fires Ed Henry after sexual misconduct charge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after he was charged with sexual misconduct in the workplace.

6 On Your Side

Retiree notices red flags from moving company

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
A Nebraska retiree decides to live her golden years in a warmer place, but when the movers arrived several red flags jumped up and so did the prices.

National

Trump tweets that Russia bounty allegations are ‘Fake News’

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed as “Fake News” allegations that Russia offered bounties for killing American troops in Afghanistan. He said news stories about the allegations were made up to “damage me and the Republican Party.”

Crime

Omaha Police respond to shooting near 41st and Bedford Ave

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 6 News
Omaha Police responded to 41st and Bedford Ave for a shooting report.

News

More than 5,000 customers without power in Omaha metro

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By 6 News
According to the OPPD outage map, more than 5,000 customers are without power after strong storms marched through the Omaha metro.

News

Nebraska infectious disease doctor gives warning as COVID cases surge

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
As COVID-19 cases surge in states across the country, here in Nebraska the experts are saying take note things could take a turn for the worse here too.