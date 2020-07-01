Families of four Gretna teens killed in 2019 crash file tort claim

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The families of four teen girls killed in a crash more than a year ago have filed a tort claim against Sarpy County.

The claim alleges that Sarpy County is responsible for the crash at that particular part of Platteview Road and the guardrail there because:

It was defective and improperly and negligently designed, engineered, constructed, and/or maintained. It failed to properly warn traffic Platteview Road of the dangers there. It failed to prevent and/or mitigate crashes on Platteview Road. It created a dangerous condition and failed to comply with practices, rules, and standards.

Though no dollar amounts appear in the document, each family is seeking wrongful death damages for emotional distress; payment for all medical and funeral expenses; and compensation for the loss of past and future earnings of each of their daughters.

The claim was filed with the Sarpy County Clerk on June 12 by Fraser Stryker, representing the families of Abigail Barth, Addisyn Pfeifer, Alexandria Minardi, and Kloe Odermatt.

Roan Brandon, the lone survivor of the crash, is not mentioned in the claim.

The five teens were riding in a Ford Fusion on June 17, 2019, when they crashed near 180th Street and Platteview Road. Four of the teens were pronounced dead at the scene.

