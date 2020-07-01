Advertisement

Clay’s Midday Forecast - Gradual clearing, warm, and muggy

Midday Update
Midday Update
By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Now that the morning storms have pushed well to our south and east, we will start warming up and we’ll likely see some sunshine as well.

Midday temperatures were ranging through the 70s with cloudy skies overhead, but we’re looking for some gradual clearing and afternoon warmth to control the rest of the forecast for the day. Highs will warm into the upper 80s, but the humidity will make it feel even warmer than that.

The only adjustment to the 7 day forecast from earlier today is to lower the overnight rain chances for Thursday night. Models are trending further to the west with those chances. So we may not see much rain at all if that trend holds true.

Otherwise, it’s status quo in the extended forecast. Lots of 90s by day and 70s by night. The 4th still looks dry for now with a high temperatures near 90.

